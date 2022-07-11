Apple Watch patent filed for Touch ID

While upcoming models including the Apple Watch 8 and the rumoured Rugged Edition are likely to come with bigger screens, body temperature sensors and other features, there is a possibility for a fingerprint sensor.

The Apple Watch could introduce Touch ID in the future.

As spotted by Patently Apple, the tech giant has been granted a patent for a Touch ID fingerprint sensor as part of the side button of the device.

At the moment, the button is used for a number of functions including Apple Pay, so the addition of a fingerprint sensor could mean added security.

In the patent, the usual fingerprint applications are listed as potential uses, including identifying the user, downloading apps, unlocking the device and authorising payments.