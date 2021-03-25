Apple Watch with wrap-around display in the works

San Francisco - Apple is reportedly working on a new design for the Apple Watch, including a rounded watch face, wrap-around flexible display, and digitally-customisable watch bands.

According to MacRumors, a patent titled "Display Module and System Applications" was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The document outlines how a flexible display could span the entire watch face and the band of a smartwatch for a transformational new Apple Watch design.

The smartwatch would feature a foldable screen that folds around the screen, extending the display all the way to the watch bands

"In one embodiment, the wearable electronic device is a smartwatch including a watch face, band, and clasp," according to the patent.