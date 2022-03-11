Apple's Studio Display may work with Windows

Tech giant Apple's website says that its new 27-inch, 5K Studio Display is compatible with a wide range of Macs and even some iPads, but the company has mentioned that it should also work fine when plugged into a Windows PC.

According to The Verge, there are a few caveats, of course, but if your PC is capable of outputting to it, the Studio Display should act like any normal monitor with a built-in webcam and speakers.

The webcam's Windows compatibility has been a bit in question; Apple's website states that "Studio Display camera features and firmware updates require connection to a Mac".

While that language is unclear, Apple spokesperson Alex Bender told The Verge that the Studio Display's built-in 12MP camera should work like a normal USB webcam when you are using a PC.