Automated rideables roll at Tokyo airport in social distancing play

Personal mobility devices to transport passengers with limited mobility are rolling at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, in an automation play for labour shortage-hit Japan that has taken on new urgency as the coronavirus outbreak compels social distancing.

The initial three devices, which replace push wheelchairs, are from Yokohama-headquartered startup Whill and run between security and passenger gates, equipped with cameras, lidar and other tech to autonomously navigate the environment.

Whill aims to expand the number of devices at Haneda and into other airports, with the pandemic giving a boost to the startup, which also has a consumer-facing business for devices without autonomy.

"Due to COVID-19 this business will accelerate," said Whill co-founder and Chief Executive Satoshi Sugie, a former product designer at automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd.

Haneda is currently emptied out as the pandemic halts air travel. The startup ran trials at airports last year under normal conditions.