Best Xiaomi smart tech deals at Makro this November

With tech products being one of the highest in-demand categories during this time of year, it should come as no surprise that ‘tis the season to enhance your smart home!

One of the leaders in the industry, both locally and globally - Xiaomi - has partnered with one of SA’s biggest retailers, Makro, and arranged a line-up of sales till November 30 to offer exactly that - allowing you to have your smart home upgraded before Christmas lunch. We’ve compiled a list of the best Xiaomi Smart Tech Deals, you can take advantage of from Makro, to help your tech shopping this season that much easier: Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) - PFJ4151EU – Was R1,299, Now R899

With the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) and its Google TV operating system, you can access hundreds of streaming apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+, with the included Google Assistant voice control, while allowing you to run multiple apps and games with no lag. The Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) also has a built-in Chromecast to easily cast content onto your TV in stunning 4K Ultra HD visual clarity. Xiaomi TV Stick Media Player - PFJ4098EU – Was R979, Now R699 The Xiaomi TV Stick Media Player has 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM, so you can download your favourite apps and games to the device. Plus, the Xiaomi Remote Control makes it easy to access all your content with just a few clicks. Enjoy all your favourite movies, TV shows, sports, and more with the Xiaomi TV Stick Media Player. With its Android TV operating system and up to 1080p Full HD capabilities, it's the perfect little device for your entertainment needs.

Xiaomi Wireless Router 4C - DVB4231GL – Was R349, Now R249 The Xiaomi Wireless Router 4C features 4 omnidirectional external antennas with a signal gain of 5dBi, making data transmission more stable and ensuring smooth operation of a large number of functions. It is easy to optimise the router to improve performance and prioritize bandwidth for a single device, and it can alert you when a new device connects or a suspicious device tries to join the network. You can manage the home network using the Mi Wi-Fi app when you’re away from home. Xiaomi Wi-Fi Range Extender AC1200 - DVB4270GL – Was R499, Now R349

The Xiaomi Wi-Fi Range Extender AC1200 is the perfect solution to extend Wi-Fi network coverage in any home, office, or home office. This device offers a powerful connection with dual-band Wi-Fi and speeds up to 1200 Mbps. It can extend existing network coverage up to 300 meters, allowing you to enjoy the wireless internet connection in more rooms and corners of your home. Xiaomi Whole Home Wi-Fi Mesh Kit AX3000 (2-Pack) - DVB4287GL – Was R2,699, Now R1,899 The Xiaomi Whole Home Wi-Fi Mesh Kit AX3000 (2-Pack) combines into a mesh network that provides Wi-Fi 6 coverage and with powerful speeds, it offers smooth streaming, gaming, and downloading. Setup is easy with the Mi Wi-Fi app, where you can also manage your network settings remotely and enjoy a reliable, fast, and secure Wi-Fi connection.

Redmi Buds 4 Active - BHR6992GL – Was R499, Now R349 The Redmi Buds 4 Active wireless earphones feature an ergonomic design that allows for a comfortable fit. The rubberised earbuds provide a secure and snug fit, keeping the earphones secure during any activity. Additionally, the earphones have a ultra-long battery life of up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to 28 hours with the charging case. Redmi Smart Band 2 - BHR6921AP - Was R699, Now R499

Thanks to its water resistance, the Redmi Smart Band 2 is perfect for swimming sessions and with a battery life of up to 14 days, you don't have to worry about constantly charging this device. The Redmi Smart Band 2 is the perfect companion to help keep you healthy and active. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 - BHR6008GL – Was R999, Now R649 The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 features a large AMOLED display, making it easy for you to read and control. Everything on the 1.62' display is presented in detail at a high resolution, making for an incredibly sharp and clear image, and with up to 14 days of battery life, you won't have to worry about charging your Xiaomi Smart Band 7 every day.