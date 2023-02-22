Boxed first-generation iPhone from 2007 fetches over R1.1 million at auction

A first-generation Apple iPhone has been auctioned for more than $63 000 (over R1.15 million). The smartphone was launched in 2007 and now, 16 years later, an unopened edition of the model owned by tattoo artist Karen Green has been sold by LCG auction house for $63 356. It received 27 bids from a starting price of $2 500.

A description for the item read: “Highly desirable factory sealed first-generation original Apple iPhone from 2007. “One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lifetime, the iPhone was first introduced by Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007 at MacWorld San Francisco. “Just over five months later, it was released at retail for $499/$599 on June 29th.”

Specifications for the tech item include 8GB of storage, a two-megapixel camera and a physical home button. It is a stark difference from the 1TB of storage, 48-megapixel camera and no physical home button available on the iPhone 14 today, which retails at a starting price of $799, depending on screen size and memory capacity. Green featured the vintage smartphone on Doctor and the Diva’s “Treasure Hunt Tuesday” TV show in 2019, where it was estimated to be worth $5 000. They were said said to be overwhelmed by the final selling price, with the auction house saying cultural interest in old tech items was increasing.

