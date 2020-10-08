Elon Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory

Washington - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday the company will produce Model Y with a new structural battery design and technology at its Berlin factory next year and that could result in a "significant production risk".

The U.S. electric carmaker plans to manufacture a new version of its Model Y crossover vehicle, and possibly even battery cells at the site. Last month, Musk said that Tesla will use its Germany-based plant to demonstrate a radical overhaul of how its cars are built.

The company plans to start the production of Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin during the second half of 2021.

Tesla's new battery cell - a larger cylindrical format called 4680 that can store more energy and is easier to make - is key to achieving the goal of cutting battery costs in half and ramping up battery production nearly 100-fold by 2030.

The company's new structural battery pack requires the new 4680 battery cells in order to work.