Good gaming headgear to enhance your sound quality
Good sound quality is as important as high resolution visuals in the gaming space as it evokes the gamer’s mood and makes them feel pumped up for the game ahead. So often times, it is vital for gamers to always keep their sound game on high standards.
With these gaming headsets you can get an interactive experience and be more in tune with your game.
Sparkfox SF1 Stereo Over-Ear Gaming Headphones with Microphone for Xbox One
Whether you are playing immersive RPGs or adrenaline-pumping action adventures, this headset makes it easy to amp up your game. Designed for use with Xbox One, PC and Mobile this headset offers superior game audio, a high-quality built-in microphone for chatting with other gamers and easy to reach in-line volume and mute controls.
BigBen Stereo Over-Ear Gaming Headphones with Microphone for PS4 and PC
Amplify your gaming experience with the 40mm speakers for powerful bass and a clear sound Adjustable microphone. The ear cups with cushions that add more comfort
It also boasts inline remote control with access to Mic Mute and Volume level.
Stealth XP-Nighthawk Wireless Gaming Headset (Multi-Format)
At any given moment, the nighthawk is the most feared plane in the sky. The stealth nighthawk Is the most powerful, well equipped stealth headset to date. With wireless connectivity that allows complete freedom and manoeuvrability.
Sennheiser GSP 500 Over-Ear Gaming Headphones with Microphone
This GSP 500 gaming headset delivers high-fidelity sound with incredible spatiality for a truly immersive gaming experience. Its open acoustics and advanced ergonomics ensure superior wearing comfort, while the new and robust design includes a 2-axis metal hinge system and an adjustable headband for a custom fit, as well as a noise-cancelling broadcast quality mic for crystal-clear communication.
