Google launches new phones in an attempt to compete with Apple and Samsung

Google has finally launched its flagship Pixel 6 smartphones as it aims to beat competitors on camera and performance while undercutting them on price. Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are the Android-maker’s attempt to compete with Apple and Samsung at the high end of the market after disappointing results with its previous mid-range entries.

Both phones have a distinctive design made from recycled aluminium with a large camera bar across the back reminiscent of Geordi La Forge’s visor from Star Trek. These devices represent a new push from Google to make phones that are competitive with the best from Apple and Samsung. These prices are just lower than the competition. A big draw for a lot of people might be that, at the end of the day, the Pixels just cost less. These phones are powered by what Google calls Tensor. According to Google, Tensor was built for how people use their phones today and how people will use them in the future. As more and more features are powered by AI and ML, it’s not simply about adding more computing resources. It’s about using that ML to unlock specific experiences for Pixel users.

The team that designed the silicon wanted to make Pixel even more capable. For example, with Tensor, Google thought about every piece of the chip and customised it to run Google's computational photography models. For users, this means entirely new features, plus improvements to existing ones. Tensor enables the Google phones to get the Google computing power — phones that keep getting better while tapping the most powerful parts of Google, all in a highly personalised experience. And with Tensor’s new security core and Titan M2, Pixel 6 will have the layers of hardware security in any phone. You’ll see this in everything from the completely revamped camera system to speech recognition and much more. So whether you're trying to capture that family photo when your kids won’t stand still or communicate with a relative in another language, Pixel will be more helpful than ever.