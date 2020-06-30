Huawei launches tablet for the whole family

As lockdown continues and many parents opt to keep their children at home, the young ones are beginning to adapt to digital technologies at an exceedingly fast rate. Tablets are widely used by teenagers and adults whether it is for work or play, but somehow children get their hands on it and play with it for hours on end. In today's world, tablets need to adhere to a variety of criteria in order to truly benefit today’s youth, as well as their families. HUAWEI has launched the MatePad T8, a feature-packed tablet that comes in a lightweight design. It has a massive screen-to-body ratio of over 80 percent, making the most of the compact form factor to provide a large display area for kids and parents. It is powered by an octa-core chipset and boasts a large 5100 mAh battery, meaning the children can enjoy hours uninterrupted entertainment and education.

The tablet is perfect for families who often find themselves in battles over screen time, with plenty of advanced tools to overcome these simple obstacles and squabbles.

Of course, parents are advised to track and limit children’s usage time of a device, and this where the built-in Kids Corner comes in. Kids Corner is a virtual playground that children can explore without adult supervision. The platform not only aims to create an exclusive learning and entertainment space for children, but also ensures that parents can easily monitor their child’s tablet usage – without having to hover over them 24/7.

Parents can open Parental Controls in Kids Corner to find the four control modules – eye protection, time management, app management, and content management.

These features are designed to help children develop healthier, more sustainable technology habits. Settings can be easily modified to limit the number of times a day and for how long your child is allowed to use his or her tablet, as well as enable rest periods.

For more control, parents can also establish what apps and media are accessible at different times as well as which can be used effectively to help ease children into a daily routine.

To promote healthy device usage, the Kids Corner includes four eye protection modes – blue light filter, posture alerts, bumpy road alerts, and eBook – to provide a more comfortable user experience.

Kids Corner has posture alerts that can identify when the user is lying still for too long and alert them to move and correct their posture.

The HUAWEI MatePad T8 is priced at R2,999 and is available on Huawei’s online commerce store at https://huaweistore.co.za/huawei-matepad-t8-wifi-blue.html.

From 1 July it will be available at the following stores: Vodacom, MTN, Cellucity, Telkom, Incredible Connection, Makro and Game.

IOL TECH