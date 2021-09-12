iPhone 13 demand to see Apple grab one-third of 5G shipment - report

According to market research firm Counterpoint, iPhone 12 and the upcoming 13 series devices are set to spike global 5G shipments to nearly 200 million units, helping grow 2021 total shipments to 605 million, in the fourth quarter. "Last year, Apple's iPhone 12 accounted for 24% of all 5G smartphone shipments globally, despite a late launch in October," the market research firm said in a statement.

"This year, with an earlier launch for the iPhone 13 and continued strong appetite for iOS, Counterpoint sees Apple taking 33% of all global 5G shipments," it added. As per the report, the US will again be the biggest shipment driver, globally. Jeff Fieldhack, research director for North America, believes "even without any ’must-have' specs, there will be a tremendous appetite for upgrading because the iOS base is old in the US".