Is it time to upgrade your Smart TV experience?

While purchasing a new smart TV will likely enhance your viewing experience, the less costly way to upgrade your home viewing is, of course, through a TV box or TV sticks, and with a plethora of devices available to many, they come in different shapes and sizes with varied functionality.

It should come as no surprise that a smart, connected TV can offer so many more content options than a legacy TV. It is also common knowledge that with an inexpensive TV box or TV stick, almost any TV can be converted into a smart TV with very little hassle and a friendly user experience. On the other hand, with age and usage over time, even the performance of smart TVs tend to lose compatibility with newer apps due to outdated hardware.

This means that during some point in time, even the latest smart TVs will need to be upgraded, with TV boxes and TV sticks becoming the logical choice for an affordable upgrade. While there may be many compelling reasons to consider upgrading your current TV box, TV stick, or even the TV itself, here are a few points to consider when before upgrading and to help make a more informed purchase: Hardware

Depending on the brand of TV box you own and the features it has, like smart TVs, older TV box hardware can also age and not keep up with more resource-consuming apps and newer apps that may be released in the future. The market today is flooded with cheap TV boxes and TV sticks. Unfortunately, most of these are white-labelled products that face the hindrances of low quality craftsmanship, cheap hardware, and poor software that cannot cater to the demand for the latest apps and streaming services. Without warning these devices can often go “dead” leaving you without a device relied upon for entertainment and streaming - or even worse when you’ve found a new series to binge.

In short, a TV box can be purchased from almost any electronics store or online retailer for less than R500, which might sound like a sweet deal. Despite this, no unreputable brand that manufactures TV boxes is likely to last longer than just a few months. Purchasing a device of this kind will likely leave you even more unsatisfied, as these products don’t always feature a Google certification. This makes it a better idea to consider the reputation of the brand over the cost of the product. Reliability A brand that doesn’t have a long reputation for producing TV boxes is likely not the brand that makes the TV box that's right for you. Reliability among TV boxes is only assured by the brand that produces them.While some products are white-labelled and sold under known brands, the issues that plague them are the same as those that hinder cheaper products.

That being said, one of the only brands that has stood out locally has been Xiaomi’s TV boxes and TV sticks, which are sold in the market today and have just released a new line-up of second generation TV streaming solutions. Second generation products While older TV boxes and media sticks form part of the first generation of their kind, the second generation of TV boxes has become available on the market and alleviates some of the hindrances experienced by older models. Xiaomi, for a long time, has stood out for compatibility, reliability, and affordability.

The first generation of their TV boxes and TV sticks are still widely used and available today, with a new line of devices as part of the next generation of TV boxes and sticks, which include the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) and the Xiaomi TV Stick. The new Xiaomi models are also certified by Google and come with a remote control as well as Google Chromecast built-in, allowing you to stream content directly from your mobile device. In addition, the products feature the highest version of the Android operating system available and offer improved performance over the previous generation. Whether you're looking to upgrade your legacy TV or want to enhance the features of your current smart TV, these new second generation TV boxes and media sticks offer an affordable and reliable solution to your streaming needs.

Not only do these products enhance the quality and clarity of your content, but they also cater to the demand for new hardware requirements, resulting in a robust smart TV viewing experience. With their Google certification, Google TV platform, Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and Chromecast Built-in, these devices have the features and functions you need to stream all your favourite content. TV box vs. TV stick

The Xiaomi Box S 2nd Gen and the TV Stick Media Player are both popular streaming devices with powerful capabilities. The Xiaomi Box S, with its powerful processing, offers smooth and fast streaming with minimal buffering. It also includes 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, so you can store your favourite apps and media. The device also offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2, so you can connect your device to your home network and use it to stream content. The Xiaomi Box S also comes with a voice-controlled remote, so you can easily navigate your way around the device.

Finally, the device supports Google Assistant and Chromecast, so you can easily cast content from your phone or tablet onto your TV. The Xiaomi TV Stick Media Player is an ideal choice for those looking for a budget-friendly streaming option. This device offers 1080p full HD streaming and supports a variety of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. It is also a great option for those who do not have access to an external device, such as a gaming console or Blu-ray player. The device is also easy to set up and use. It comes with an HDMI cable, so users can simply plug it into their TV or monitor and start streaming with just a few clicks.