LG may launch AR glasses in 2021 - report

LG is reportedly planning to launch a new ultra light AR glasses next year. According to South Korea-based ET News, the company is teaming up with Japan's NTT DoCoMo and this collaboration will be to build AR glasses which a lot lighter than AR or VR headsets that are currently available in the market and will first launch in Japan. "There has been an increase in demands for various AR contents that can be enjoyed by families in Japan due to the Covid-19 pandemic," the report notes. The two companies have partnered in the past as well to work on both 5G and LTE networking. Meanwhile, Apple is also rumoured to be developing lightweight AR glasses and may launch by 2022.

Apple is working on a set of augmented reality glasses, which Leaker Jon Prosser has suggested Apple will call the smart glasses the "Apple Glass."

Apple is testing its AR equipment with an iOS 14 app called Gobi along with QR codes to test augmented reality experiences.

The glasses are said to look similar to regular glasses, with both lenses to feature displays that can be interacted with using gestures.

Apple is also expected to have a headset. According to Taiwanese site DigiTimes, Apple is partnering with game developer Valve for its rumored AR headset. Valve released its first VR headset, Valve Index, in April 2019.

The Cupertino based tech giant is also planning to reach out to third-party developers as early as 2021 to encourage them to build apps for the hardware.

--IANS and IOL TECH