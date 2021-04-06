LG partners with top telecom operator to develop AI services

Seoul - LG Electronics said on Tuesday that it plans to develop cross-platform artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services with KT Corp, South Korea's major telecom operator, to expand use of its human-like algorithm.

A day after announcing to wind up its mobile business, LG said it plans to commercialise services that support AI platforms from both companies after developing a joint interface.

The two companies recently verified compatibility between LG's ThinQ and KT's GiGA Genie AI platforms.

The South Korean tech giant tested its smart mirror to find out whether its smart home solutions can work with KT's AI platform that provides radio, music and other digital services, reports Yonhap news agency.

LG, one of the world's largest home appliance makers, said it expects the company's smart mirror to be a hub of AI services at home but will expand usability in other consumer electronics products in cooperation with KT.