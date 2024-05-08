LOOK: Huawei unveils seven new products at Innovative Product Launch in Dubai

Huawei has launched seven new products, including tablets, laptops, wearables and smart products at its Innovative Product Launch hosted at Hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, this week. The new products include the Huawei Watch Fit 3, MateBook X Pro, MateBook 14, FreeBuds 6i, MatePad 11.5"S and two wearable offerings.

Huawei Watch Fit 3: A sleek and fashionable wearable with an ultra-thin body, a modern square-faced design, and an expansive 1.82-inch screen. This new smartwatch aims to revolutionise the way you monitor health, stay connected, and express your personal style. The watch body measures at 9.9mm and weighing only 26g. The watch is also equipped with a range of advanced health and fitness monitoring features, including the new Huawei TruSleep™ 4.0 science-based sleep tracker and the upgraded HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.5 health monitoring, which ensures precise heart rate readings and efficient analysis of workout performance and daily health.

Huawei MateBook X Pro: An ultralight powerhouse weighing in at just 980 grams and packing class-leading performance, the MateBook X Pro represents a leap forward in ultra-lightweight design and performance.

The laptop body is built from magnesium alloy with a skin-soothing finish that makes it highly scratch and smudge-resistant and powered by the latest generation Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 High-Performance processor. The MateBook X Pro features a a 4.2-inch flexible OLED display with a 3.1K resolution, offering an immersive visual experience with breathtaking clarity and vibrancy. With a generous 70 Wh battery and 90W SuperCharge Turbo mode, you can work for a full two hours after just a 10-minute charge. And thanks to the advanced 3D Metaline Antenna technology, you'll have fast and stable Wi-Fi connections up to an impressive 330 meters.

Huawei MateBook 14: A next generation smart PC, the MateBook features a 2.8K OLED touchscreen. Boasting a light and thin body, the MateBook 14 comes in a new and distinctive green colour — an ode to Huawei's focus on fashion and creativity. Its stunning display offers a high resolution, wide colour gamut, high brightness, and robust eye protection. The MateBook 14 inherits the exquisite design and craftsmanship of previous MateBook models. The aluminium alloy body is built to withstand the hazards of daily life while remaining incredibly portable, weighing just 1.31 kg and measuring only 14.5 mm thick. The MateBook 14 is capable of powerful performance thanks to a 1st Gen Intel® Core™ Ultra processor and a dual Shark fin fan system that efficiently dissipates heat. On a full charge, the MateBook 14 can support up to 19 hours of 1080p video playback, providing genuine all-day use.

The MatePad redefines tablet displays with its innovative new generation PaperMatte Display. This 11.5-inch HD FullView Display boasts an 87% screen-to-body ratio, a stunning 2800 x 1840 resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and a wide P3 colour gamut for exceptional visual quality. The PaperMatte Display is meticulously crafted using a multi-layer nanoscale process simulating a paper-like feel for reading and writing, with built-in eye protection, minimising glare, emitting soft, eye-friendly light, and reducing screen reflectivity to just 2%.

Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL Huawei FreeBuds 6i: Featuring advanced intelligent tech for seamless noise cancellation, the buds feature an 11mm ultra-magnetic driver designed to deliver ANC for 34 different scenarios. The earbuds feature an 11mm ultra-magnetic driver, designed to deliver exhilarating, punchy bass with thunderous lows reaching down to 14Hz. They support the LDAC HD audio codec and have earned the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification.

With ANC off, you get up to 35 hours of playback with the charging case and eight hours on each earbud. Even with ANC on, you can enjoy 20 hours of total playback with the case and five hours on each earbud. Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition: Inspired by the de Laval nozzles of rocket engines, which help accelerate rockets to supersonic speeds, Huawei integrated Aerospace-Grade DLC Titanium and a dual-colour red and black Nanocrystalline Ceramic Bezel into the new design. Equipped with HUAWEI TruSeen™5.5+, users can now gain access to more accurate heart rate and blood oxygen readings. Unfortunately this watch will not be available in South Africa.

Huawei FreeClip: The brand new beige-coloured products were launched in Dubai, a welcome addition to the previously released purple and black offerings. Huawei has also added a new swipe gesture control to the FreeClip that lets users swipe up or down along the C-Bridge to effortlessly adjust the music's volume.