Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review: Everything you need to know

At first glance, the Surface laptop 3 seems to be just a laptop but take a step closer and you quickly realise that something is a bit different with this one.

As a more open-minded techie, I tend to not pledge allegiance to any specific brand and have an array of devices and accessories in my home and this would be my first real dive into the Microsoft computing world.

What struck me from the get go is how thin this device is. We have become accustomed to laptops getting thinner - sometimes at the cost of what's inside but as you will see later on, there has certainly been no compromises made here. If you are looking for a premium, portable and powerful notebook, this might be the one for you.

Flipping the lid greets you with Microsoft's new instant on feature which is touted to make your laptop turn on as fast as a tablet would.

I found this quite handy especially when you want your device to be as accessible as possible when you are on the move. On the device itself, you have USB-A and USB-C ports and dual far-field studio mics. I found this particularly useful when doing the copious amount of video calls that we are not accustomed to. Another cool feature would have to be the bigger trackpad. It's something I never thought I needed until it was there. Couple this with the touch screen and your life just gets so much easier.