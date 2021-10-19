One more thing from Apple may be Beats Fit Pro, reportedly to be launched in November

APPLE has introduced multiple new products at its “Unleashed” special event on Monday, however, the company may still have a pair of new products which are set to launch soon.

After unveiling products such as the new redesigned MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, HomePod mini in new colours, and a new Siri-based plan for Apple Music, the company is reportedly set to launch new Beats Fit Pro earbuds.

The Beats Fit Pro will reportedly feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and use Apple's H1 chip for faster connection speeds and hands-free Siri support. According to 9to5Mac, it had allegedly uncovered images of the Beats Fit Pro in “internal iOS 15.1 RC files”.

According to media reports, the new earbuds will achieve six hours of battery life with ANC or Transparency Mode turned on, or seven hours with Adaptive EQ. Combined with the charging case, the new Beats earbuds deliver 27-30 hours of battery life. They are equipped with Class 1 Bluetooth and a built-in accelerometer to identify and reduce external noise when using the microphones.