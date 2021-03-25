OnePlus enters the SmartWatch market with a difference

It's been many years since the tech trend of smartwatches was introduced, with tech giants such as Samsung and Apple constantly reinventing themselves in the forefront.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has finally jumped on the bandwagon as it reveals its first generation of smartwatches.

OnePlus introduced what is said to be its long-awaited first smartwatch at the company’s launch event.

“The OnePlus Watch is the latest extension of the company’s strategic plan to offer the OnePlus experience to more users around the world with its growing portfolio of best-in-class products offering a burdenless user experience, as the company’s first global wearable device, the OnePlus Watch aims to integrate into the daily digital life of OnePlus users,” the company said in a statement.

Although this newly launched wearable device may have similar features to other smart watches, what may set it apart from others is the battery life. OnePlus promises that the watch should last up to two weeks on a single charge or up to one week for heavier users, and unlike other popular smartwatches, Oneplus is not using Wear OS for its watch but instead the company opted to build its own operating system.