Playstation 5 just got a new update

The iconic console has just seen the arrival a new software update, which has been named 'version 21.01-03.21.00, and it is now available for download to gamers all over the world.

The update is equivalent to 902MB and is geared towards improving the overall performance of the system.

Although some specific changes could have been added as part of the update, they haven't been mentioned by the on-console patch notes.

The PlayStation 5 console was released last year and has already proven to be hugely popular with gamers across the globe.