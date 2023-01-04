Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
R200 000 smart toilet plays music and sets mood lighting while you go

The Kohler Numi 2.0 smart toilet offers personalised experiences that let users fine-tune every aspect of their experience to their exact preference, from ambient coloured lighting to wireless Bluetooth music sync capability to the heated seat. FILE PHOTO: David Becker/Getty Images/AFP

Published 4h ago

A toilet will play music and set mood lighting while you go.

The Kohler Numi 2.0, a smart bog, will set you back a cool £9 400 but it will make answering nature’s call a bit more techy and fun with many features such as a built-in Alexa, super smart cleaning features and mood boosting properties.

The porcelain throne was developed by a Wisconsin-based company and made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas way back in 2019, but has now gone on sale to the general public.

It boasts features such as a heated seat, auto flush ability and hands-free experience opening and closing the lid. There is also an air-dryer for your derriere.

Surround sound is also available when users connect to Bluetooth, which can be controlled with a clicker. The fitted bidet feature can be amended for temperature, position and pressure. All appears to be created to make you as clean as can be, like the UV lights and auto mist that wipes away any gross residue.

The Kohler Numi 2.0 smart toilet offers personalised experiences that let users fine-tune every aspect of their experience to their exact preference, from ambient coloured lighting to wireless Bluetooth music sync capability to the heated seat. FILE PHOTO: Robyn Beck/AFP

Kohler says the loo gives a “spa-like environment” to your bathroom.

BANG ShowBiz Tech

