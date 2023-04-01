REVIEW: A good Omen for gamers (and developers) everywhere

Hewlett-Packard has been a long-running trusted name in the tech industry. And the launch of HP’s computer gaming sub-brand has been seen as a “good Omen” for gamers around the world.

First launched in May 2016, the Omen brand has risen among the ranks to become known as one of the world’s most popular gaming PC brands - a legacy earned through the launch of robust products, such as the HP OMEN 15-ax221tx laptop. The Omen is a stellar gaming laptop boasting an impressive set of features. Out of the box, the Omen features Windows 11 Home Edition, allowing users to experience silky smooth transitions and mouse movements on-screen when navigating the desktop, which can easily rival that of Apple's MacBook range. The Omen also features a fast boot-up time, allowing gamers to get going within seconds of pressing the “power on” button.

The laptop features HP’s Wide Vision HD Camera with dual array digital microphone, making for decent video chats and calls, especially while gaming, while also being suitable for a student observing online studies, conference calls for “busy developers” or vloggers or streamers needing that extra additional quality for their online content. Under the hood, the Omen features incredible processing power, including Intel's Core i7-7700HQ microprocessor that offers up to 3.8 GHz of processing power through Turbo Boost Technology. The laptop also features 16GB Ram, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti for better graphics processing and an ideal 1 terabyte of storage capacity. Thanks to its specifications, the Omen isn't just the perfect laptop for gamers but is also attractive to software developers needing to build and run multiple development projects simultaneously.

IOL, alongside software developers from a local firm, tested the Omen while running multiple development projects, a database, a server and other software components, including numerous Google Chrome tabs. The test was done to display the laptop’s suitability in the everyday programmer’s environment. Despite running all the programmes used, the Omen maintained its smooth transitions and navigations as well as it did before running all the applications. Meanwhile, the applications and projects could function perfectly without lag or delay.

Being a gaming laptop at its core, the Omen provides the casual and serious gamer with high-quality resolutions and smooth gameplay through its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare WLED-backlit. Gamers can expect to run their favourite games on all the high-end gaming resolutions and specifications without compromising their gaming experience. The Omen is also able to run many high-resource-consuming PC games without overheating. Finally, the device's battery life matches its other premium specifications, considering that typical users of gaming laptops perform heavily resource-consuming tasks while charging frequency will remain dependent on use. The Omen makes for an incredible laptop PC suited well for users that place a high demand on their machines.