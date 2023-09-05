Review: Just how bright is Tecno’s new Spark?

Joining the ranks of the scores of many new Chinese-manufactured smartphones, Tecno hopes the new Spark 10 5G Dual SIM 64GB can bring premium functionality with affordability to the South African market. The Spark 10 is the company’s latest hero device and packages robust functionality into a smartphone that offers bang for your buck.

While the brand might not be the choice of many, with the likes of Apple, Samsung, and even Huawei (it’s among Chinese-production rivals) dominating the local and international markets, Tecno’s Spark 10 makes an offering that’s hard to ignore with numerous features and functionality found in more expensive devices. The Spark 10 is a reliable, quality smartphone with features that make it great for everyday use. It offers a range of features designed to give users a better smartphone experience. The Spark 10 features the Android 13 operating system out of the box. First off, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor and 4GB of RAM, offering smooth, responsive performance when launching apps, gaming, and multitasking. Additionally, it has 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via an external microSD card.

As one of the few affordable smartphones on the market, the Spark 10 (for its namesake) also offers 5G connectivity, keeping users connected to high-speed internet wherever they go. On the display side, the Tecno Spark 10 features a 6.6-inch LCD HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels for an immersive viewing experience. A great display without the content to match isn’t worth much, but thankfully the Spark 10 also has a 50 MP+0.08 MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8 MP front camera with LED flash light.

Furthermore, it features a large 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and a Type-C port for fast charging. The Tecno Spark 10 5G offers great performance, ample storage, and excellent camera capabilities at an affordable rate, making it a great choice for anyone looking for an Android smartphone. On the other hand, while the 6.6-inch HD+ display is a good size, the 720p resolution might not satisfy high demands for a sharp display. Tecno has included a decent chip with the Spark 10 5G, the MediaTek Helio G85. While the Spark 10 features a mid-range chip that can handle most tasks without issue, don’t expect it to perform like a flagship processor.