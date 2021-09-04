Samsung announces 200MP phone camera sensor

Samsung has introduced the ISOCELL HP1, the industry's first 200-megapixel (MP) image sensor with 0.64im pixels, and ISOCELL GN5, the first image sensor to adopt all-directional focusing Dual Pixel Pro technology with two photodiodes in a single 1.0im pixel. “With the ISOCELL HP1 that is breaking barriers and ISOCELL GN5 bringing ultrafast auto focus, Samsung will continue to lead the trend for next-generation mobile imaging technologies,” Duckhyun Chang, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The ISOCELL HP1 is the industry's first mobile image sensor to support 200MP. Based on 0.64im-sized pixels, the ISOCELL HP1 aims to bring ultra-high resolution in a small package that fits comfortably in today’s hand-held devices. For ultimate low-light photography, the ISOCELL HP1 features an all-new ChameleonCell technology, a pixel-binning technology that uses a two-by-two, four-by-four or full pixel layout, depending on the environment. In a low-lit environment, the HP1 transforms into a 12.5MP image sensor with large 2.56im pixels by merging 16 neighbouring pixels.

In addition, the ISOCELL HP1 can take 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in the field of view. Meanwhile, the ISOCELL GN5 is the industry’s first 1.0im image sensor to integrate Dual Pixel Pro, an all-directional autofocusing technology, that can substantially boost autofocusing capabilities. This technology places two photodiodes, the smallest in the industry, within each 1.0im pixel of the sensor either horizontally or vertically to recognise pattern changes in all directions.