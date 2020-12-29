Samsung extends South Korea LCD production for indefinite period

Seoul - Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will extend production of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TVs and monitors, as stay-at-home trends of the coronavirus pandemic created an uptick in demand.

Samsung Display's decision to extend LCD production in South Korea for an unspecified period of time overrides its announcement in March that it would end all production by the end of the year to focus on more advanced technology.

Samsung Display said the length of the extension would depend on market conditions. It had said in late October that it was considering a "short-term" extension.

Local media outlet IT Chosun reported earlier on Tuesday that production would be extended by a year at the request of Samsung Electronics' set manufacturing division, citing unnamed tech industry sources.

A spokeswoman for Samsung Display declined to comment on the IT Chosun report.