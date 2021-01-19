Samsung SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+ Trackers will help you find all your misplaced valuables

If you have a habit of losing or misplacing easy-to-lose items, then the Samsung SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+ Trackers, the newly-launched Samsung devices will help you find easy-to-lose items, such as keys, bags, or even your pet! This may be the solution you have been looking for to take your problems away.

The Chinese tech giant Samsung has introduced the Galaxy SmartTag at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtual event alongside the anticipated Galaxy S21 smartphone series and the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds.

According to Gadgets 360, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is based on Bluetooth Low Energy v5.0 (BLE) technology that lets you find things within a range of 120 metres. There is also a built-in speaker that produces a sound when you tap the button from your phone to easily track a tagged item in your home or office.

Although the device is not available for purchase as yet the SmartTag’s price has been set at $29.99 and will also be available in a pair of two devices at $49.99 or a pack of four at $84.99.

According to Gadgets 360, the Galaxy SmartTag is currently available for pre-orders in a few markets including the UK and US, with availability set for January 29. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ will be available later this year at $39.99 for a single unit or $64.99 for a two-unit pack. Details about the pricing and availability of the Galaxy SmartTag and the Galaxy SmartTag+ in other countries are yet to be revealed.