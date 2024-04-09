Should you charge your phone overnight?

Smartphones have become our everyday companions that we carry around to stay connected, be informed, and watch entertainment throughout the day. However, a common habit that many smartphone users developed is charging their devices overnight which carry unforeseen risks that could compromise both the longevity of the device and, potentially, your safety.

This is according to Vincent Iachetta Jr., president of Peppermonkey Media. While there are claims that charging your device overnight may damage the battery, Samsung disagrees with this notion. According to Samsung, the battery on your device is not at risk of damage due of overcharging if you leave your phone plugged in overnight.

Samsung says that once the battery reaches full charge, the charging process stops and only reactivates periodically to maintain the battery at full capacity. These occasional charges are simply "maintenance charges" that ensure your battery is fully charged when you unplug the phone. But the smartphone manufacturer said that they recommend that the device is unplugged once the battery is fully charged (at 100%) to extend its lifespan. In a thread on their site, Huawei said that the idea that a device will overload if it is charged overnight, is false.

According to the Huawei thread, the one thing all the experts agree on is that smartphones are smart enough to stop the overloading from happening. However, if a smartphone plugged in overnight, it's going to use a bit of energy constantly to juice the battery every time it falls to 99%. That could be eating into your phone's lifespan. According to Apple Support, it is safe to charge your device overnight because the iPhone will automatically stop charging when the battery is fully charged.

Here are tips for safer charging habits: Unplug At 100%. Once your phone reaches 100% battery capacity, unplug it from the charger to minimise stress on the battery cells. Iachetta said: “Modern smartphones are equipped with advanced charging algorithms that can regulate the charging process, but prolonged exposure to a power source can still impact battery health.”

Ditch third-party chargers Make sure that you only use manufacturer-approved chargers and cables that are designed specifically for your device to ensure optimal charging efficiency and safety. Third-party chargers may not provide the necessary voltage and current regulation, increasing the risk of overcharging and overheating.

Keep it cool Instead of charging your phone in environments with high temperatures, such as direct sunlight or near heating appliances which can accelerate battery degradation and increase the risk of overheating, do so in a cooler place. Use airplane mode

Activating airplane mode while charging your phone can minimise power consumption and cut down the risk of overheating. Airplane mode disables wireless communication features, such as Wi-Fi and cellular data so your device can charge more efficiently. Avoid overnight charging