These gadgets might keep the doctor away

For years, many health gadgets had not been embraced or been used to their full potential. However, since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a spike in the use of these digital trends. They are more appreciated during lockdown as people spend more time at home. Here are health gadgets that can help you get moving, be inspired and stay healthy. Apple Watch Series 6 See your fitness metrics at a glance with the enhanced Always-On Retina display. With Apple Watch Series 6 on your wrist, a healthier, more active, more connected life is within reach. Measure your blood oxygen level with a revolutionary new sensor and app. The MUSE 2 Brain-Sensing Headband

The assistive headband is a wearable device that provides soundscapes that guide wandering minds into focus and links with your smartphone to provide feedback on your body and mind signals during each meditation session. MUSE 2 allows you to track your progress over time and take part in meditation challenges on the app.

Withings Smart Body Analyzer

Withings Wi-Fi Smart Scales deliver a comprehensive picture using sensors to help anyone have a positive impact on their weight and health goals in just 30 seconds. Developed with cardiologists, the Wi-Fi smart scale features an advanced body composition and cardiovascular health analysis on demand. You can monitor your trends and heart health history on the Health Mate app.

Upright GO Posture Trainer and Corrector

The innovative strapless device is worn on your upper back and uses vibration reminders in real-time to notify you to sit straight or adjust your stance. Sync your trainer with the Upright app on your smartphone to engage in a personalised training programme and tackle daily challenges to improve your posture.

Galaxy Watch Active2

Its advanced sensors track up to 39 distinct activities, keep pace on a jog and help you better achieve your goals. It automatically tracks seven popular activities: walking, running, cycling, rowing, elliptical trainer, dynamic workouts, and swimming.

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier

The compact air purifier allows you to breathe easier knowing that your home is cleansed of harmful airborne pollutants. The device comes equipped with a unique particle filter that promises to capture 99% of air pollutants including pet dander, smoke, and pollen. Each purifier boasts an eco-friendly, energyconserving design and offers three fan speeds to suit room sizes in your home.

