This smart lock lets you open your door with your voice or your fingerprint

A smart lock lets you into your home using your finger, your voice or a keycard.

Gone are the traditional key locks - although the Level Touch can be used with a key - but it is also Bluetooth connected, meaning when you are detected in the vicinity, the door will unlock itself for you.

And when locking up, its just the touch of the lock with your finger or you can set it to automatically lock itself again after a period of time has passed. The keycard can be used if your phone isn't available.

John Martin, Level co-founder and CEO, said: "​Level Touch introduces a new generation for locks and the connected home. Until now, smart home products have traded design for functionality and features creating an imbalance in the natural tension between design and technology.

"We​’​re ending this compromise with Level Touch, where the outside is just as strong, beautiful and precise as the inside. Level Touch was created for the people who want to make their house a home who equally value design with security and technology."