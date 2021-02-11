TSMC to supply displays for Apple AR glasses - report

San Francisco - Apple's widely rumoured augmented reality (AR) glasses prototype has entered the second phase of development and now a new report states that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) multinational semiconductor manufacturing company is already working on the display for the AR headset.

Apple is collaborating with long-time partner TSMC to create and develop the next generation of display technologies at a highly secretive lab in Taiwan, reports Nikkei Asia.

TSMC is developing micro OLED displays, which are thinner, smaller, and provide more power efficiency over OLED displays.

These slimmer micro OLED displays are ideal for smaller devices like the smart glasses that Apple is working on.

Apple is also working with TSMC for all A-series chips used in the iPhone and iPad and the new M1 Apple silicon chips used in Apple's Mac lineup.