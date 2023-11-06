Ugreen introduces portable solutions to tackle SA power woes

A trusted name in electronics and computer accessories, Ugreen has ventured into the portable power space with the introduction of new products to tackle the country’s power woes. Ugreen’s next-generation, PowerRoam Portable Power Stations have reached South African shores as a formidable rival to products in their class, backed by a trusted electronics name.

The company’s innovative range of new power stations is also powered by batteries engineered by BYD Electronics, a subsidiary of Chinese firm BYD Company - Ugreen and BYD collaborated on the company’s new power alternative products meaning they make use of the same battery technology as BYD’s electric vehicles. Meanwhile, Ugreen power stations are engineered with LiFePO4 batteries, in contrast to other products that feature lithium-ion batteries. LiFePO4 batteries have been noted to be safer while featuring a longer lifecycle of up to five times longer than power stations with regular lithium-ion batteries. What's more, they come with multiple charging ports and are compatible with numerous.They can be controlled through a smart app, come standard with a 5-year warranty and can be fully recharged in 1.5 hours.

And not only can they be conveniently carried, but their rugged design and water-resistant construction make them ideal in a variety of outdoor conditions. Plus, they feature a convenient LCD screen that allows you to easily monitor the battery level, current draw, and other important data. This means that Ugreen’s three new PowerRoam Portable Power Stations are designed for outdoor adventurers and travelers, while making the perfect solution for anyone needing portable, reliable power on the go, without mentioning their usefulness during those grueling hours of load shedding. Here’s a peek into the new Ugreen products that just hit local shelves and what you could expect from them:

Ugreen PowerRoam Portable Power Station 680Wh/600W (RRP: R12,999) The Ugreen PowerRoam 680Wh/600W makes for the ideal choice in reliability and as a powerful power source for your home, office, camping trips, and of course load shedding. With its 680Wh capacity, this power station is capable of powering up through fast charging in just an hour and a half. Its LiFePO4 battery can also be recharged up to 3000 times before capacity dips to 80%, providing you with a reliable and long-lasting power source.

Ugreen PowerRoam Portable Power Station 1024Wh/1200W (RRP: R16,999) Meanwhile, Ugreen’s PowerRoam 1024Wh/1200W is a reliable power supply for those who need a portable and reliable power source regardless of their location. This power station is equipped with a highly efficient 1024WH LiFePO4 Battery and a 1200W inverter, enabling up to 4 AC power outlets and a fast-charging USB-C port. The device provides a total of 1200W at its peak, 600W of continuous power with input voltages ranging from 100V to 240V, and output voltages of 120V to 240V.

Ugreen PowerRoam Portable Power Station 2048Wh/2200W (RRP: R28,999) Meet the Ugreen PowerRoam 2048Wh/2200W - a one-stop solution for all your energy needs. With 2400W of output power and 2048Wh of energy storage capacity, this power station is ideal to power up your RV, camping sites, home, office, and extended use during load shedding. Its expandable energy storage capacity and high-wattage support make it reliable to power up multiple heavy-duty appliances. Meanwhile, its detachable trolley lets you move it around effortlessly, wherever you go.