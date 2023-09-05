What we know about Apple’s iPhone 15 launch next week

Yes, like Christmas, it's just around the corner. And for many around the world, it's as festive - the launch of the iPhone 15 series. As Apple continues to dominate the tech space with its smartphones, tablets, and MacBooks, the company is set to launch its latest iPhone, the iPhone 15. And as always, it is expected to be one of Apple’s most significant releases, likely becoming one of the most sought-after devices of the year and the year ahead.

Apple’s new range of iPhones is expected to come with a host of new features and upgrades, making it one of the most advanced and powerful smartphones on the market. For starters, the devices are expected to feature a new bionic processing chip for improved performance, faster gaming, and better power efficiency. The devices are also expected to feature 5G connectivity, allowing users to access faster data speeds. The iPhone 15 smartphone series will likely also feature an improved camera capable of capturing high-resolution images and videos and a larger display, making it easier to view content and complete tasks.

Additionally, the devices are expected to come with improved battery life, making them easier to use for longer periods of time. Local pre-order According to online speculation, US electronics giant Apple is set to release a new series of its iPhone 15 range at an event on Tuesday, September 12, with devices expected to be available in the US for pre-order on Friday, September 15.

Typically, the latest iPhones arrive in the country a few weeks after their initial US launch dates, so South Africans won’t have to wait long after the pre-order phase of the device for the smartphone to reach local shores. As early as 2015, iPhones were only anticipated to arrive months after their launch. However, in previous years, the local pre-orders began in the same month as the US pre-orders, meaning that Saffas might only need to wait until the end of September to pre-order the latest iPhone.

Updated charging port Each of the latest models is expected to be equipped with a USB-C port; this is thanks to new legislation by the European Union standardising all smartphones in the region to feature the same charging port as Android smartphones. IOL first reported iPhone speculation around the new USB port in 2022, after Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who accurately predicted numerous Apple product features before their launch, stated that 2023's iPhone could feature Type-C as the standard charging mechanism.

Camera Camera systems in the iPhone have become notoriously known for their powerful capabilities and robust capture technology. The Pro models are expected to be equipped with three rear cameras, while the standard iPhone 15 models will sport two. Not only this, but Apple is also rumoured to be introducing a redesigned display and new camera features for the iPhone 15 models, such as Portrait Mode and Night Mode.

Other functionality All the new iPhone models slated for launch next week are expected to have a range of additional features, such as a titanium frame, a customisable action button, an A17 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a refreshed Dynamic Island for notifications. This new lineup of iPhone 15 models is sure to be an exciting addition for Apple fans, as they will not only get the latest hardware but also the latest software for a truly immersive experience.