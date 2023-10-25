Which Xiaomi smartwatch or fitness band is best for you?

Wearable smart devices have become just as much a part of daily life, as a smartphone for many - more so for gym fanatics and fitness enthusiasts. Whether it's tracking one’s daily 10000 steps goal, sleep patterns, heart rate, or more intensive analysis of workouts - the common thread among such products is push notifications to the smartwatch or tracker and even some operation of a smartphone, without needing to take it out of your pocket, consistently.

While local shelves may seem saturated with such products promising elite fitness tracking, many fall short on compatibility with your smartphone and general operation. Despite this, Xiaomi’s range of new wearables offers peace of mind for a robust fitness tracker that integrates seamlessly into daily life, regardless of the smartphone you’re using - through the Mi Fitness app. When choosing the best Xiaomi smartwatch or fitness band for you, there are a few key points to consider. The first thing to look at when choosing your device is your lifestyle. Do you need something that can handle intense workouts and track your activity levels? Or are you just looking for something to monitor sleep and show notifications? If you'’re looking for a more advanced smartwatch or fitness band, you should also consider the features available. Do you need GPS tracking or a heart rate monitor? Or maybe you want a device that has a built-in microphone or speakers so you can take calls or listen to music.

Once you'’ve determined what features you need and the compatibility of the device, you can narrow down your choices to the Xiaomi smartwatches and fitness bands that best suit your lifestyle. Despite this, we’ve gone a step ahead and delved a little deeper into the new Xiaomi wearable stable, to help make your choice easier: Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band 2

The Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band 2 makes for a stylish fitness tracker featuring a large 1.47-inch display with over 30 fitness modes. The Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band 2 also doesn’t compromise high-end features, boasting a built-in PPG sensor to track heart rate, a blood oxygen saturation level indicator, sleep pattern monitoring, and a 210mAh LiPo battery, offering usage for up to two weeks on a single charge. The Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band 2 makes for the perfect device for those new to wearables and also demands great fitness tracking and smartphone syncing. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Which Xiaomi smartwatch or fitness band is best for you?

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is a superb product for intermediate to advanced fitness enthusiasts who are on a budget. The device features a 1.62-inch AMOLED display for easy reading and control. It has an always-on mode, with 110 sports modes, real-time heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen level monitoring. It also features sleep monitoring and 5ATM water resistance up to 50m, making it the ideal swimming coach and tracker. Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3