Why low smartphone battery life could become a thing of the past

Johannesburg - Many smartphones on the market today fail to meet the robust battery life of the classic Nokia 3310 launched in September 2000. Thanks to the demand placed by users today on their devices, mobile manufacturers have been forced to compensate with more features by compromising on the battery life of a smartphone.

High-consuming features of today’s smartphone batteries include the display and the brightness it’s set at, camera and video recording and apps, which strain a smartphone’s processor. In brief, the Nokia 3310 (2000 model, not to be confused with the newer version released in 2017) featured a talk time of 22 hours, with a standby battery life of up to 22 days, in some cases. The Nokia 3310 featured a 900mAh battery, while the average smartphone today has a battery capacity of between 3500mAh and 4000mAh, with premium devices featuring an even bigger battery.

While batteries and their charging technology are relatively safe today, we’ve witnessed some manufacturers fail in their quest for faster-charging smartphones, *cough* *cough* Samsung Galaxy Note7. Announced in 2016, the ultra-premium Note7 was mistakenly engineered with a design flaw that saw scores of devices ‘explode’ while charging. While Samsung managed to shrug off the negative publicity around the smartphone with newer devices - the issue was a lesson to all smartphone makers. Fast track to 2022, some smartphone manufacturers promise a battery life of up to a day with charging capability that can take a smartphone from 0% to 100%, or just less in a matter of minutes.

How does fast charging work? Scores of smartphones today promise ultra-fast charging through uniquely designed charging plugs. Manufacturers like Oppo suggest its Reno7 5G can set the device from 0% to 100% in 35 minutes through its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge, while Apple’s newer iPhones promise a 50% charge up in half an hour.

Despite more robust battery life and faster charging, as charging capability has steadily improved, efforts to improve on this are already in place and look to improve. For example, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi seems to be piping its rivals with the fastest charging smartphones in 2022. Xiaomi’s 11i and 11T Pro are some of the fastest charging smartphones today with their 120W fast charging support, promising to charge the devices to 100% in just 17 minutes - a strong indication that newer smartphones that will be released could become even stronger than this.

