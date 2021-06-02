2K blocks PlayStation crossplay support in Borderlands 3

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has revealed PlayStation cross-platform support has been removed from 'Borderlands 3'.

The studio's co-founder has revealed while the game's update was ready for release but there was some "bad news" for Sony gamers due to a decision by 2K.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Good news or bad news first? Good News: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms.

"Bad News: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles."

Pitchford didn't explain why crossplay has been removed.

In other Gearbox news, earlier this year it was revealed the studio's owner Embracer Group had raised around $890 million to fund more acquisitions.

The Swedish gaming giant already owns the 'Borderlands' studio as well as THQ Nordic, Koch Media and more, and now the company is has revealed it issued 36 million shares to raise roughly SEK 7.6 billion.

CEO Lars Wingefors said the firm made the move to "continue our strategy in welcoming more new great companies to the group".

As reported by Gamespot, the statement added that the money will not only be used to "strengthen the company's financial position", but to also help with acquisitions.

Related Video:

BANG ShowBiz Gaming