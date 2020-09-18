5 Things you need to know about the Sony PlayStation 5 Showcase

By: Taylen Reddy Sony came out firing on all controllers on Wednesday at its Playstation 5 Showcase announcing the Playstation Plus Collection, a vault of bestselling games that heralds a new era in gaming that will take on its biggest competitor Xbox. The PS Plus Collection is its answer to Xbox Game Pass with gamers being able to play PS4 classics like God of War, Uncharted 4, Bloodborne and Fallout 4, right off the bat. Here are the highlights of the showcase. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy Pick up your wands and brooms and get ready for a trip to Hogwarts. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy, a new expansive open world RPG by Avalanche with Portkey Games, which is bound to generate hype. Potterheads will no doubt be anticipating its 2021 release and the involvement of the Just Cause developers makes it an exciting prospect.

Harry Potter fans will no doubt be thrilled with this open world RPG.

New Games

We also have a look at Miles Morales as Spiderman, thrilling warfare in Call of Duty: Cold War and a masterfully enhanced remake of the PlayStation classic Demon Souls, which is confirmed to be an exclusive. Horror fans will be delighted with the announcement of Capcom’s latest Resident Evil instalment and a teaser right at the end confirmed that Kratos will be back in God of War: Ragnarok.

Price

PlayStation South Africa has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will be available for R11 999 while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be slightly cheaper at R9 999. This eye-watering price may leave your wallet a lot thinner, so you’d better start saving your lunch money right now.

More Fortnite

Some epic news for Fortnite freaks, a little cameo confirmed that the battle royale juggernaut will be available at launch. The game appears to have the same mechanics with slightly upgraded graphics (A lot like a certain EA Sports game that releases every year *cough* FIFA *cough*)

Release Date

Sony has finally confirmed that the PS5 release date is 12th November in North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea and 19th November for the rest of the world, which includes South Africa. It arrives just in time for the festive season and would make a fantastic Christmas present, albeit at the expense of a kidney.