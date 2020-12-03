Amazon 'offers new PS5' to customers with missing consoles

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Amazon has offered customers with missing consoles a new PlayStation 5. The retailer has reportedly been contacted people whose next generation devices went missing on launch day, with all affected orders mass-refunded last week. In an email sent to Push Square's managing director Anthony Dickens - who was impacted by the ordeal - Amazon said: "We are pleased to confirm that we will be able to secure a PlayStation 5 for you as a replacement for the order that you didn't receive. "As your refund has already been processed, in order to dispatch your PlayStation 5, we will need your permission to charge the payment card used to place your original order for the console, in the moment of GBP 449.99 (the "Charge")." After confirming a deadline of 23.59 GMT on Saturday, December 5, they continued: "Please not that this offer is solely for the purpose of replacing the PlayStation 5 that you ordered.

"It cannot be transferred to another customer and cannot be used to purchase additional units of the PlayStation 5."

Amazon had previously promised to "put it right" for all affected customers after claims of stolen consoles.

Sony has released another PlayStation 5 performance update.

The long-awaited console recently launched amid a wave of publicity and discussion, and Sony has just released its second update in the space of a week.

The update weighs in at around 820MB and is geared towards boosting the performance of the console, after gamers reported a number of issues to Sony.

Among the issues that cropped up for some users were games crashing when the console was put into rest mode.

Other gamers reported a bug related to the console’s Blu-ray drive, which led to PS5 discs spinning at various intervals and often, quite loudly.

Meanwhile, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan recently revealed that PlayStation 5 units have already sold out.

The gaming boss explained that he's working hard to ensure that supply can meet consumer demand.

Asked about sales figures for the console, he said: "Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold … I’ve spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product. And now in terms of my executive bandwidth, I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming