Angry Birds maker Rovio launches puzzle game aimed at women

Rovio Entertainment launched "Small Town Murders", a new puzzle game aimed at women over 35, on Wednesday in its latest attempt to reduce its reliance on "Angry Birds".

The Finnish firm's new game combines a murder mystery narrative with so-called match three puzzles, a gaming trend originally initiated in 2012 by King's Candy Crush Saga.

Rovio has sought to diversify before, releasing three games that were not Angry Birds themed since 2015, but none have become global hits in the same way as its 2011 blockbuster.

"We see the Small Town Murders game as an opportunity to expand our portfolio for different kinds of players and to tell different stories," Rovio's Puzzle Studio head Miika Tams said.

Rovio, which listed in 2017, has been making a steady quarterly games revenue of around 60 million euros ($68 million) for the past few years, mostly from Angry Birds games.