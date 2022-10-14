Apple Music, Apple TV, iCloud Photos now on Xbox and Windows

New Delhi – Tech giant Microsoft on Wednesday, announced to bring Apple services like Apple Music and iCloud to Windows at the Surface laptop launch event. The Apple Music service will work on Xbox video game consoles and iCloud Photos syncing service will work on Windows PCs.

Story continues below Advertisement

“For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” the company said. “We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices”, it said. iPhone users with a Windows device will be able to access all of their iPhone photos and videos in the Microsoft Photos app.

They need to install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store and choose to sync iCloud Photos. Apple Music will also be available on Xbox starting today, and Apple Music and the Apple TV app will launch on Windows next year. Windows Insiders will have access to the iCloud and Photos app integration starting today, with availability for all Windows 11 users beginning in November.

Story continues below Advertisement

Apple Music was available on Xbox beginning October 12. Apple Music and the Apple TV app will launch in the Microsoft Store later this year. Related Video: IANS