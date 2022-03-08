Atari to build a Las Vegas-style casino in the Metaverse

The gaming giants - who are known classic arcade games such as 'Space Invaders', 'Ms Pacman' and 'Donkey Kong' - will reportedly create a cryptocurrency casino in the virtual world Decentraland as part of a district which will be known as Vegas City, according to reports.

PSFK iQ Report, Brand Strategies For The Metaverse states: "At the core of Atari's digital world ambitions are the plots of lands the company has leased on an initial two-year term inside the virtual land and metaverse platform Decentraland’s Vegas City neighborhood. As an anchor tenant, Atari plans to build and open a virtual casino in Vegas City featuring Atari-themed games. Inside, players can explore the branded casino and search for the gaming company’s exclusive wearables located throughout the casino. To counter high gas fees on the Ethereum blockchain, the project will use Polygon’s so-called 'Layer 2' solution."

The casino is said to feature many of the video games Atari have designed over the course of their 50-year history as the developers want to explore how "social and monetary metaphysical opportunities" can be brought to life in the metaverse.

The report added: "Effectively, Atari is testing the new digital waters to see how their portfolio of branded Atari properties could be developed into a range of social and monetary metaverse opportunities. Because the game publisher has been around for half a century, they are able to attract a slightly older crowd to the blockchain and the metaverse. Being a trusted, heritage brand gives the company an advantage."