Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War mid-season update has new maps and modes

'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' will get a mid-season update on January 14. Developer Treyarch has revealed details including a new multiplayer mode, a new Fireteam map and new zombies mode. In a blog post, the company said: "Next week, Season One gets even bigger with new content in Multiplayer and Zombies! "Get ready to drop into a massive new Fireteam map with your squad in Sanatorium, and fight for control of the nuclear codes in the all-new 6v6 MP mode, Dropkick." In the latter, you have to gain access to launch codes and hold the objective to deploy a nuke to win.

In an added twist, if you die while your team is holding the objective, you won't actually respawn until the carrier has been eliminated.

Treyarch continued: "In Zombies, we’re turning the intensity up to 11 in the new Cranked mode, where every zombie killed resets the timer counting down to your demise.

"And in Onslaught, Raid joins the map list along with new Dark Aether intel for Zombies fans on PlayStation. This mid-season update arrives Jan. 14th, with more Season One content to come."

Meanwhile, the January 7 patch also provides a number of significant and exciting updates.

The studio added: "New today in 'Black Ops Cold War': Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7, the new Gunfight Blueprints and Dirty Bomb Duos MP modes, as well as this week’s Warzone playlist and weapon tuning updates from Raven Software.

"We’ve also implemented new gameplay improvements and bug fixes across MP and Zombies, including updates for Daily and Season Challenges, crash fixes in Zombies, a mini-map visibility fix for the H.A.R.P. in Hardcore, and more."

Bang Showbiz