Candy Crush Saga gets competitive as players set to compete in tournament

London - 'Candy Crush Saga' is to hold a UK-wide tournament hosted by Roman Kemp. 'Candy Crush Saga' is entering the world of competitive gaming with a UK-wide tournament. The Candy Crush Saga All Stars competition will be open to the British public from September 17, in a bid to crown the UK's best Crusher. Roman Kemp is to host the tournament, which will feature Laura Whitmore, Alesha Dixon, Mark Wright, Rachel Riley and Adebayo Akinfenwa. They will become the first UK celebrities to feature in the game. The tournament will begin with the qualifiers later this month, which will be open to the public for free until September 26 via the app.

The highest scorers will progress to the quarter-final, before the semi-final and a digital grand finale in early October to crown Britain's best Candy Crush player.

Roman said: "Everyone knows 'Candy Crush Saga' - it's a game that so many people play and love - including me!

"Now for the first time players can put all that practice to the test and show why they are number one in the first ever competitive tournament to launch in the game.

"As the host of the competition I'm setting the nation a true challenge where they can show off their skills and I'll be seeing those that come out on top in the Candy Crush Saga All Stars grand finale!"

'Candy Crush' has become a global sensation since it was launched in 2012, attracting millions of players from across the globe and becoming one of the most popular mobile game franchises in the world.

Bang Showbiz