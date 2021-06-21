Capcom confirms Resident Evil Village DLC

The studio opened up about plans for the horror game during its E3 2021 livestream, although the team didn't reveal any firm details about what content fans can expect.

Capcom has confirmed 'Resident Evil Village' will get DLC.

They did announce that production on the DLC is underway "by popular demand".

Elsewhere during the event, it was confirmed that 'Resident Evil RE:Verse' - the free multiplayer mode which had been delayed - will launch next month.

The highly anticipated component lets players control a number of 'Resident Evil' characters from the franchise's history.