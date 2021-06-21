Capcom confirms Resident Evil Village DLC
Capcom has confirmed 'Resident Evil Village' will get DLC.
The studio opened up about plans for the horror game during its E3 2021 livestream, although the team didn't reveal any firm details about what content fans can expect.
They did announce that production on the DLC is underway "by popular demand".
Elsewhere during the event, it was confirmed that 'Resident Evil RE:Verse' - the free multiplayer mode which had been delayed - will launch next month.
The highly anticipated component lets players control a number of 'Resident Evil' characters from the franchise's history.
Meanwhile, art director Tomonori Takano recently opened up on early plans for the game's vampire family, which eventually ended up being Lady Alcina Dimitrescu and her three daughters.
He said: "There was also a point in time where it wasn’t a trio of sisters, but dozens upon dozens of sisters inhabiting the castle, all ready to feast on Ethan’s blood.
"However, after trial and error and testing the game’s tempo, the Dimitrescu family was ultimately decided to be Alcina Dimitrescu and her three daughters.
"Fun fact, the Dimitrescu family feeds off male blood to stay alive, so those poor males who fell victim to them can be found crucified outside Castle Dimitrescu."
BANG ShowBiz Gaming