Console wars: Sony tried and failed to get PlayStation Plus on Xbox

Both firms tried to get their rival subscription services on their rival consoles. Picture: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Sony tried to get PlayStation Plus added to Xbox consoles.

The tech giant told the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority amid its investigation into Microsoft’s $69 billion (R1.2 trillion) acquisition of Activision that Microsoft refused to have its online gaming subscription service on the rival console.

It’s been reported that Microsoft tried to get Game Pass on PlayStation, too.

Sony wrote: “Microsoft argues that demand for multi-game subscription services would not tip towards Game Pass because Microsoft would also make Game Pass available on PlayStation.

“Microsoft’s stance that Game Pass availability on PlayStation would be a panacea for the harm from this Transaction rings particularly hollow given that Microsoft does not permit PlayStation Plus to be available on Xbox.”

Microsoft said: “Sony has chosen to block Game Pass from PlayStation, so it is not available on PlayStation.”

BANG ShowBiz Tech

