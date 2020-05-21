CS:GO: All-female $100K DreamHack Showdown announced

Plans for the second annual DreamHack Showdown were unveiled Wednesday, as teams of all-female players will compete for $100 000 in four Counter-Strike: Global Offensive online events in Europe and North America.

The tournament comes on the heels of last year's DreamHack Valencia, where eight teams competed for $100 000.

The first two events this year, the DreamHack Showdown Summer, will be held July 17-19 in Europe and July 24-26 in North America with a prize pool of $25 000 apiece. The other two tournaments, the DreamHack Fall Showdown for Europe and North America, will take place at a time to be announced.

"Following the success of the 2019 all women's CS:GO tournament in Valencia, we are pleased to announce the 2020 DreamHack Showdown," DreamHack co-CEO Marcus Lindmark said in a statement. "DreamHack is committed to supporting diversity, so this event has become particularly special to us. These are going to be tremendous competitions featuring some of the best women CS:GO players in the world -- it is truly a not-to-be-missed tournament!"

Each tournament in the DreamHack Showdown will have a double-elimination bracket featuring two invited teams and four qualifiers. The invited teams will be placed into the second round of the upper bracket with the qualifiers battling it out in the first round of the upper bracket.