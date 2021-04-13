Deathloop delayed until September

‘Deathloop’ has been pushed back until September.

The upcoming action-adventure game from Arkane was supposed to be released next month for PC and PlayStation 5, but it has now been confirmed the title is being delayed until September 14 so that the developers can “accomplish [their] goal”.

In a statement from game director Dinga Bakaba and art director Sebastien Mitton, the team said the delay was influenced by a desire to reach its own quality goals without compromising on health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said: "We're committed to quality and preserving our team's ambitions for ‘Deathloop’ while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane. We'll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience. We apologize for the extended wait and thank you all for your passion and excitement. It is the fuel that powers our creativity and our hard work. We can't wait to show you more ‘Deathloop’ soon."

Although the statement didn’t mention COVID-19 directly, it’s thought the “health and safety” concerns raised by Arkane involved the global health crisis and the difficulties it has presented in getting developers into a studio together.