Doublelift returns to TSM for League of Legends Summer Split

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Team SoloMid officially brought back former AD carry Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng, the organisation announced. Doublelift will rejoin TSM's starting League of Legends roster for the 2020 LCS Summer Split, beginning on May 16. The 26-year-old is a seven-time League of Legends Championship Series champion, having contributed to two victories with TSM during his tenure from 2015-17, four with Team Liquid from 2017-19 and one with Counter Logic Gaming. Doublelift will reunite with former TSM teammates Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg and support Vincent "Biofrost" Wang while replacing Kasper "Kobbe" Kobberup in the lineup. "I'm unbelievably excited to play on TSM again," Doublelift said. "Soren and Vincent have been my close friends and together with this roster I expect to dominate LCS. I intend to help TSM regain status as a top team, make worlds for the first time in 3 years, and look for the international success we were on the brink of years ago."

He will reunite with former TSM teammates Søren "Bjergsen" Bjerg and support Vincent "Biofrost" Wang while replacing Kasper "Kobbe" Kobberup in the lineup.

Liquid's 7-11 finish in the spring left them in ninth place out of 10 teams, after they had won spring and summer splits in back-to-back years. Doublelift sat out Week 6 with laryngitis, opening up on the experience on Twitter.

"I'm benched because I had no motivation until very recently," Doublelift tweeted last month. "Being sick and unable to compete gave me my passion back, but too late. I'm sorry towards every one of my teammates and I'll be working from now on to regain their trust."

Doublelift first joined Liquid on loan from Team SoloMid early in 2017 before moving to Liquid full-time in November 2017.

After helping Counter Logic Gaming capture the 2015 LCS summer playoff title and helping TSM claim LCS playoff titles in the summer of 2016 and the summer of 2017, he guided Liquid to LCS playoff crowns in 2018 spring and summer plus 2019 spring and summer.

Field Level Media