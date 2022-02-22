EA delays The Sims 4's LGBT-inclusive wedding DLC and reverses decision to skip Russian release

Electronic Arts has delayed the launch of The Sims 4's wedding-themed DLC after reversing its decision to skip a Russian release. Alongside developer Maxis, the publisher decided not to drop the content in the country, which was initially said to be due to Russia's restrictive laws for LGBT+ content.

However, Russian gamers were confused, as they pointed out that not only were other countries not skipped, but its laws don't apply to games rated 18+ in the region, which means 'The Sims 4' would be exempt. Now, EA has confirmed 'My Wedding Stories' will be released "unaltered and uncharged" as part of a global drop, albeit on February 23 instead of Thursday's (17.02.22) planned launch. In a statement, EA said: "At the time, we believed that our team could not freely share the storytelling of same-sex couple Cam and Dom in Russia and decided the best way to uphold our commitment to sharing their story was to not release this pack there.