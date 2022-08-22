EA will still deliver on FIFA 23 pre-orders accidentally sold at 99% discount

EA will honour the price which was temporarily available on the Indian version of the Epic Games Store due to a glitch Popular game publishing platform Epic Games Store’s Indian store-front recently listed pre-purchases for the latest (and last) FIFA instalment at a huge discount.

This wasn’t the regular edition of the game either, this price was for the Ultimate Edition meant to be sold for 4,799 Indian rupees (INR) or about R1000. An error led to the price instead being listed as 4.8 INR - or just R1. Those who were quick enough to grab the 99% discount before it was fixed were quick to take their celebrations to social media, but it was unclear whether EA or the Epic Games Store would honour the pre-orders. EA subsequently reached out to those who had bought the incorrectly priced version, admitting that the fault was their own and that they would honour all purchases made.

"A few weeks back, we scored a pretty spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at an incorrect price," the email said. "It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we'll be honouring all pre-purchases made at that price." Set to be released September 30, FIFA 23 will be the last edition for the soccer simulation series that has long been a household name for almost two decades. Developer Electronic Arts is cutting ties with FIFA (EA Sports will make no more FIFA games, ending a 28-year legacy (iol.co.za)), and will continue to make games under the name EA Sports FC. IOL Tech