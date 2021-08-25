Electronic Arts reveals long-term plans for its patents

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced plans to open the patents for some of its accessibility-related tech. The world-famous video game company - which has developed franchises such as 'FIFA' and 'Battlefield' - has revealed that it won't file infringement lawsuits against tech that comes under these patents.

EA has also announced ambitious plans to help make some of its well-known games - such as the 'Madden' and 'FIFA' franchises - more accessible for people with colourblindness and poor vision. EA is opening patents for the tech it uses in these games, thereby improving the overall experience for gamers. Chris Bruzzo, the executive vice-president of positive play, commercial and marketing at EA, said: "We hope developers will make the most of these patents and encourage those who have the resources, innovation and creativity to do as we have by making their own pledges that put accessibility first.