ESPN hosting Valorant tournament starting Monday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

ESPN's Esports will host its own Valorant Invitational tournament, with the three-day event beginning Monday. Seven of the teams will be made up of professional players from other esports titles, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, League of Legends, PUBG, Rainbow Six, Apex and Overwatch. The eighth team might have the advantage, as it will be made up of Valorant developers. None of the players involved have been announced and neither a bracket nor a format has been revealed. ESPN Esports will stream the tournament on Twitch, running Monday through Wednesday. Valorant is Riot Games' new, highly anticipated first-person shooter title. The beta went live this week, with the public release pegged for this summer.

Andbox will host the first-ever Valorant collegiate tournament featuring 64 teams and a $2,000 prize pool.

The registration deadline is Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Current undergraduate and graduate students are eligible, either full-time or part-time. There is no GPA requirement, and teams do not need to consist of players from the same school.

All matches are in a best-of-three format. The 64 teams will be randomly seeded into a single-elimination bracket, with the first round played from April 21-22, followed by the Round of 32 from April 23-24.

Games in the Round of 16 all the way through the finals will be played on April 25 as part of the Andbox Spring Rally tournament.

Riot's director of esports Whalen Rozelle said Wednesday the popular new esports title has led to a sharpened vision of where the game could go in the future.

"We're overwhelmed by the initial interest and excitement in Valorant," Rozelle said in a statement. "We have massive dreams for what this game can be as an esport, and we're excited to embark on this long esports journey with our players. Our primary focus early on will be forming partnerships with players, content creators, tournament organizers, and developers - unlocking them to help us to build the Valorant ecosystem."

Rozelle said initial communication to organizers and third-party tournaments are geared at helping effectively plan and execute events.

Field Level Media